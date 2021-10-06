Tropics: Here’s the latest on the system off Florida as the Atlantic remains mostly quiet

ORLANDO, Fla. – The tropics are nice and quiet as we move through the first week of October.

An area of low pressure well off the Florida coast has a low chance for development over the next five days.

Disorganized showers and thunderstorms continue Wednesday in association with a stretched out area of low pressure near the northwestern Bahamas.

Upper-level winds are expected to remain unfavorable for significant tropical development of this system while it moves slowly northwest over the next few days. Although upper-level winds could become a little less hostile by the weekend, the system is forecast to interact with a front near the coast of the southeastern U.S. around that time.

Tropical development remains unlikely with this feature, and the National Hurricane Center says there’s a 10% chance of the system developing tropical characteristics over the next five days.

COOL! Check out Hurricane Sam's transition from a tropical system into a non-tropical system. The non-tropical system picks up and #Sam and the two dance around each other as they combine to form one powerful storm in the North Atlantic pic.twitter.com/neSnBJdOyC — Jonathan Kegges (@JonathanKegges) October 6, 2021

Meanwhile, Sam is now a post-tropical cyclone after interacting with a non-tropical storm. The intense system could bring snow to parts of Iceland through the end of the week.

The next named storm in the Atlantic will be called Wanda.

If all of the names of the 2021 season are exhausted, a supplemental list of names, rather than the Greek Alphabet, will be used to finish the season. This is new for the 2021 season.

Adria is the first name on the supplemental list.

Hurricane season runs through November.