Tropics: Low chance for development off Carolina coast

ORLANDO, Fla – A stretched-out area of low pressure located more than 100 miles off the coast of South Carolina continues to produce disorganized showers and thunderstorms well to the east of its center of circulation. Strong upper-level winds should prevent any significant tropical or subtropical development during the next few days.

Over weekend, the low is expected to interact with a cold front, which should end the opportunity for tropical or subtropical formation.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Regardless of development, the low is forecast to move slowly east-northeastward, and it could bring gusty winds and locally heavy rain to eastern portions of the Carolinas through the weekend.

There is a 30% chance this system develops over the next five days.

Ad

The next named storm in the Atlantic will be called Wanda.

If all of the names of the 2021 season are exhausted, a supplemental list of names, rather than the Greek Alphabet, will be used to finish the season. This is new for the 2021 season.