Just a few storms around Saturday

ORLANDO, Fla. – After a stormy Friday afternoon and evening for most of the area, things will be much drier for the weekend. With the heating of the day, a few passing downpours or storms will develop.

Sunday, the region will be even drier with just a couple of downpours staying locked to areas close to the east coast of Florida.

Highs top out in the upper 80s over the weekend.

Beach forecast:

There is a high risk for rip currents over the weekend. There will be a few passing downpours/storms, but your beach day will not be a washout. Expect more clouds with highs around 80 degrees Sunday. A few more downpours come ashore through the day.

Tropics update:

Most of the Atlantic is extremely quiet with just one area off the Carolina coast having a moderate chance for limited development. The Caribbean could be a focal point for development beyond the next week to ten days.