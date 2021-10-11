Central Florida to see lower rain chances for most of the week

ORLANDO, Fla. – Central Florida still hasn’t entered the dry season just yet, but drier air will settle in for much of the week ahead.

There will be a few downpours around Central Florida to start Monday, but rain chances through the day will be low.

Highs in the Orlando area, under a mostly sunny sky, will top out in the upper 80s.

Low rain chances stick around for much of the week ahead, with only stray downpours and storms expected.

Highs stay around 90 degrees through Friday as Central Florida waits on its first big push of less-humid air.

Tropics

There are two areas highlighted for possible development.