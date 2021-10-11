Tropics: 2 new waves highlighted in the Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. – The tropics are still relatively quiet, even with the potential for two new disturbances to develop.

The disturbance that had been off the Carolinas over the weekend is no longer expected to develop as it moves north.

In the Caribbean

A tropical wave located Monday morning over the eastern Caribbean is producing a large area of disorganized showers.

Unfavorable upper-level winds are expected to limit development over the next day or so, but environmental conditions could become more conducive for some gradual development when the system moves near the southeastern Bahamas around midweek.

Regardless of development, locally heavy rainfall is possible over portions of the Lesser Antilles, Puerto Rico and Hispaniola during the next couple of days.

The National Hurricane Center gives this tropical wave a 20% chance for development over the next five days.

East of the Lesser Antilles

Another tropical wave about 400 miles east-southeast of the Windward Islands continues to produce disorganized thunderstorms.

Some slow development is possible during the next day or two while the system moves west-northwest toward the Lesser Antilles.

After that time, strong upper-level winds are expected to limit further development. Regardless of development, the system could produce locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds across portions of the central and northern Lesser Antilles Tuesday and across the Virgin Islands and Leeward Islands on Wednesday.

If all of the names of the 2021 season are exhausted, a supplemental list of names, rather than the Greek Alphabet, will be used to finish the season. This is new for the 2021 season.

The next named storms in the Atlantic will be called Wanda and Adria.

Hurricane season runs through November.