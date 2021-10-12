Rain chances remain low in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Expect low rain chances for the next several days across Central Florida.

Rain chances will be at 20% for most of the week, including the weekend.

We will see a little bit of an east coast sea breeze push a few clouds and one or two showers inland through around 6 p.m. Tuesday. What we do see rain-wise will be minimal.

Expect high temperatures close to the average across Central Florida. We will warm into the upper 80s every day this week.

The average high in Orlando on this date is 86. The record high is 96 degrees, set in 1921.

Orlando received 0.22 inches of rain, putting the city’s rain deficit at 7.87 inches since the first of the year.

Pinpointing the tropics

Satellite-derived wind data indicates that a tropical wave located a little over 150 miles east of the Windward Islands has become less defined overnight.

While this system continues to produce showers and thunderstorms primarily east of its center, strong upper-level winds will likely prevent further development during the next couple of days.

Regardless of development, the system could produce locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds across portions of the central and northern Lesser Antilles on Tuesday.

The National Hurricane Center gives it a 10% chance of developing tropical characteristics over the next several days.

Another tropical wave moving over Hispaniola is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

Although environmental conditions are not forecast to be conducive for development of this system, a broad area of low pressure is expected to form near the southeast Bahamas on Wednesday and drift generally east through the end of the week.

Regardless of development, locally heavy rainfall is possible over portions of the Lesser Antilles, Puerto Rico and Hispaniola during the next couple of days.

The NHC says it has a 20% chance to develop over the next five days.

The next named storm in the Atlantic will be called Wanda. If all of the names of the 2021 season are exhausted, a supplemental list of names, rather than the Greek alphabet, will be used to finish the season.

Hurricane season runs through the month of November.