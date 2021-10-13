Nice weather lingers in Central Florida, although fast-moving showers possible

ORLANDO, Fla. – Low rain chances will be the story for the next several days in Central Florida.

High pressure is building in to the Southeast, but there is an area of low pressure in the mid-levels of the atmosphere near the Bahamas and that will try to bring a few quick-moving showers onshore through Wednesday afternoon.

That coverage of rain along the coast and a few showers inland will be at 20% for the next couple of days.

Expect a 30% coverage of rain by Sunday, with high temperatures near 90 through the end of the week.

Orlando has a rain deficit of nearly 8 inches this year.

Pinpointing the tropics

Disorganized showers and thunderstorms over Hispaniola, the Turks and Caicos and the southeastern Bahamas continue in association with a surface trough of low pressure.

Development of this system, if any, is expected to be slow to occur during the next couple of days due to inhibiting environmental conditions.

The disturbance is forecast to drift north through Wednesday night, then accelerate east as a broad area of low pressure on Thursday.

Toward the end of the week, further development is not anticipated as the system is interacts with a frontal system.

Regardless, locally heavy rainfall is possible over portions of Hispaniola, the Turks and Caicos and the southeastern Bahamas during the next day or two.

The system has a 10% chance of developing.

The next named storm will be called Wanda.

Hurricane season runs through November.