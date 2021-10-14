Rain chances remain low as temperatures soar near 90 degrees in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Once again, we will be pinpointing lower rain chances in Central Florida.

High pressure to the north is the dominant feature in the forecast.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

We will see a few coastal showers, with one or two heavy downpours associated with them.

High temperatures in the Orlando area will be near 90 degrees. The average high in Orlando on this date is 85. The record high temperature is 93, set in 1919.

Orlando’s rain deficit for 2021 stands at just over 8 inches.

Pinpointing the tropics

A broad area of low pressure located a couple of hundred miles northeast of the Turks and Caicos continues to produce a large area of disorganized cloudiness and thunderstorms well to the east and northeast of its center.

Strong upper-level winds are expected to prevent significant development of this system during the next day or so.

Ad

The low is forecast to move little overnight, then accelerate east. On Friday, the disturbance is forecast to interact with a frontal system and further development is not anticipated after that time.

The next named storm will be called Wanda.

Hurricane season runs through November.