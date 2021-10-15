Another warm day in Central Florida, but cooldown on the way

ORLANDO, Fla. – Friday will be another warm day in Central Florida, but big changes are on the way.

Expect high temperatures near 90 degrees Friday in Orlando. The same goes for Saturday. The average high in Orlando for this time of year is 85. The record high is 93, set in 1919.

But behind a new front, we will only warm to 83 on Sunday, with morning lows early Monday in the low 60s.

The front will come in mostly dry, with only a 20% coverage of rain Friday and Saturday.

Orlando has a rain deficit of 8.13 inches in 2021.

Pinpointing the tropics

Shower and thunderstorm activity associated with an elongated area of low pressure located more than 500 miles southeast of Bermuda has become more concentrated to the east and southeast of the center early Friday.

Strong upper-level winds, however, are expected to prevent additional development of this system.

The low is forecast to accelerate east-northeast and merge with a trough of low pressure, ending any further tropical development chance.

The next named storm will be Wanda.

Activity in the tropics is slowing down, but hurricane season runs through November.