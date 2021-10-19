Partly Cloudy icon
66º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Weather

Picture-perfect weather on display in Central Florida

Orlando to reach highs in low to mid-80s

Troy Bridges, Meteorologist

Tags: Weather, Florida
StormPins user MemeMac shared this scenic sunrise over Crescent Beach.
StormPins user MemeMac shared this scenic sunrise over Crescent Beach. (Submitted)

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing more dry air as high pressure continues to dominate the Central Florida forecast.

There will be low rain chances and low humidity in the Orlando area over the next several days.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Expect rain chances to return -- minimally -- by the end of the week, with high temperatures closer to 90 degrees.

Tuesday in Orlando, the high will be in the mid-80s. The average high on this date is 84. The record high in Orlando is 94, set in 1919.

Overnight lows will be in the mid-60s.

There is currently nothing to watch in the tropics.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

From chasing tornadoes and tracking the tropics, to forecasting ice storms and other dangerous weather, Troy Bridges has covered it all! Troy is an award-winning meteorologist who always prepares you for the day ahead on the News 6 Morning News.

email