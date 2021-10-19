Picture-perfect weather on display in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing more dry air as high pressure continues to dominate the Central Florida forecast.

There will be low rain chances and low humidity in the Orlando area over the next several days.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Expect rain chances to return -- minimally -- by the end of the week, with high temperatures closer to 90 degrees.

Tuesday in Orlando, the high will be in the mid-80s. The average high on this date is 84. The record high in Orlando is 94, set in 1919.

Overnight lows will be in the mid-60s.

There is currently nothing to watch in the tropics.