Central Florida forecast: Warm days, comfortable nights

Orlando to reach highs in the mid-80s

Troy Bridges, Meteorologist

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing very low rain chances for the next couple of days as dry air continues to dominate the Central Florida forecast.

We will see slight rain chances return at 20-30% on Saturday and Sunday.

Expect high temperatures Wednesday in the Orlando area to be in the mid-80s. The average high in Orlando on this date is 84.

Overnight lows will be near 70 for the next several days.

Highs will warm to the upper 80s over the weekend.

We are not pinpointing anything in the tropics. Hurricane season runs through November, though.

From chasing tornadoes and tracking the tropics, to forecasting ice storms and other dangerous weather, Troy Bridges has covered it all! Troy is an award-winning meteorologist who always prepares you for the day ahead on the News 6 Morning News.

