Central Florida forecast: Warm days, comfortable nights

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing very low rain chances for the next couple of days as dry air continues to dominate the Central Florida forecast.

We will see slight rain chances return at 20-30% on Saturday and Sunday.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Expect high temperatures Wednesday in the Orlando area to be in the mid-80s. The average high in Orlando on this date is 84.

Overnight lows will be near 70 for the next several days.

Highs will warm to the upper 80s over the weekend.

We are not pinpointing anything in the tropics. Hurricane season runs through November, though.