Highs in Orlando area creep into upper 80s

ORLANDO, Fla. – There will be one more dry day before rain chances return for the end of the week in Central Florida.

Expect a high in the upper 80s in the Orlando area for the next several days, with rain chances returning to 20% on Friday and Saturday and 30% on Sunday.

Rain chances stick around next week at 20-30%, with high temperatures in the upper 80s.

Overnight lows will be near 70 degrees.

Currently, we are not pinpointing any activity in the tropics.