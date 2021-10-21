Partly Cloudy icon
68º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Weather

Highs in Orlando area creep into upper 80s

Rain chances return to forecast for end of week

Troy Bridges, Meteorologist

Tags: Weather, Florida
(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

ORLANDO, Fla. – There will be one more dry day before rain chances return for the end of the week in Central Florida.

Expect a high in the upper 80s in the Orlando area for the next several days, with rain chances returning to 20% on Friday and Saturday and 30% on Sunday.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Rain chances stick around next week at 20-30%, with high temperatures in the upper 80s.

Overnight lows will be near 70 degrees.

Currently, we are not pinpointing any activity in the tropics.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

From chasing tornadoes and tracking the tropics, to forecasting ice storms and other dangerous weather, Troy Bridges has covered it all! Troy is an award-winning meteorologist who always prepares you for the day ahead on the News 6 Morning News.

email