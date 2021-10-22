Stray rain chances return to Central Florida forecast

ORLANDO, Fla. – Don’t get too excited if you want some relief for your crunchy grass.

The dry season is here and while rain chances are listed on the seven-day forecast, they are low and most in Central Florida will go without seeing a drop.

A stray downpour or storm will be possible Friday evening, but most will be dry.

Highs Friday in the Orlando area top out in the upper 80s.

The weekend will feature more of the same with limited rain chances. Highs Saturday and Sunday will be in the upper 80s.

By the second half of the weekend, you will notice more humidity. The relatively higher humidity will stick around until the latter stages of next week.

Tropics update

The Atlantic remains very quiet.

No new development is expected over the next five days.

