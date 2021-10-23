Cold front to bring extra clouds Saturday, higher rain chances Sunday

ORLANDO, Fla – It could be an up and down week in the weather department heading into Halloween. A cold front now looks to get hung up across Central Florida increasing cloud cover Saturday. This front will act as a pathway for moisture streaming in from the Gulf of Mexico helping to increase rain chances Sunday.

Saturday will feature increasing clouds with just a few showers. Most will be dry with a little more humidity as highs top out in the mid-to-upper 80s.

Sunday will start out mainly cloudy with a few showers, but rain chances gradually increase later Sunday afternoon and especially evening. It won’t be a total washout at this point, but keep the umbrella handy through the day as waves of rain will be possible.

Highs will be in the mid 80s Sunday.

Later in the week

After drying out Tuesday and Wednesday, a strong cold front looks to move into Central Florida Thursday increasing rain chances. This front also has the potential to bring in the coolest air of the season to date for the upcoming Halloween weekend. For an early look at the Halloween forecast click here.

Tropics update

The tropics are nice and quiet. No new development is expected over the next five days.