LIVE RADAR: Wet to start, drying by afternoon

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing lots of moisture streaming in from the Gulf of Mexico for the first half of the day.

Expect wet roads and heavy rain at times.

Rain chances will taper off into the afternoon with high temperatures reaching the mid-80s. Rain chances will be out of the forecast after today until we reach Thursday with a new front that is bringing an 80% coverage of rain and a big cool down behind it for the weekend.

Morning lows throughout the weekend will be in the 50s with afternoon highs in the 70s.

The normal high for Orlando is 83°. The record high for today is 96° set at 1919.

Pinpointing the tropics:

A non-tropical low pressure system is expected to form off the east coast of the U.S. during the next day or so.

The frontal low will move generally north-northeastward through the middle of the week, and the system will likely bring rain and wind impacts to portions of the mid-Atlantic and northeast U.S. Coast. By the end of the week, the low could acquire some tropical or subtropical characteristics while it moves eastward away from the northeast U.S. Coast.