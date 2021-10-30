Gray start to the weekend, improvements coming for Halloween

ORLANDO, Fla. – It is a gray, damp start to Halloween weekend, but the weather will improve. Through Saturday morning expect overcast skies with a few showers or mist. By the afternoon there will be a few breaks in the clouds with just a stray shower in the mix.

Highs Saturday will struggle under the cloud cover initially with highs expected to climb only into the low-to-mid 70s.

A stray shower will be around to Sunday with a few stubborn clouds remaining. Gradually through the morning and afternoon, skies will begin to clear. Expect a comfortably cool Halloween evening for Trick-Or-Treating under a mostly clear sky. Temperatures Halloween evening will dip into the upper 60s and low 70s.

The coolest night of the season will settle in Halloween night and into Monday with widespread 50s in interior Central Florida. Some areas north of Orlando will flirt with the upper 40s Monday morning. The warmest areas will continue to be right along the coast. Sunny skies will return Monday with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Tropics update:

Florida remains in the clear as October comes to an end. A non-tropical area of low pressure, formerly a massive Nor’easter that impacted the Northeast has an increased chance to take on tropical characteristics late in the weekend or early next week. Here’s how likely the storm is to develop.