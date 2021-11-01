Cloudy icon
60º

BREAKING NEWS

SHOW MORE 

Weather

Florida fall, y’all: Enjoy the nice weather

Lows dip into 40s and 50s in Orlando area

Troy Bridges, Meteorologist

Tags: Weather, Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Dry air across Central Florida is leading to lots of sunshine on your Monday.

Morning lows started off in the 40s and 50s but will reach the upper 70s for highs.

[TRENDING: Fla. Teacher of Year charged with abuse | Teen shot, killed at Fla. house party | American Airlines cancels 1,500 flights]

We will continue to see lots of sunshine on Tuesday, with a high of 82 in Orlando.

Expect highs in the low 80s on Wednesday and Thursday, with rain chances returning at 20% Wednesday and 30% on Thursday.

Pinpointing the tropics

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on subtropical storm Wanda, located about 960 miles west of the Azores.

Meanwhile, a broad area of low pressure located several hundred miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands is producing disorganized shower activity.

The system is moving into an area of less conducive upper-level winds and the chances of tropical cyclone developing are decreasing.

Hurricane season runs through November.

Latest Tracking of tropical systems.
Latest Tracking of tropical systems.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

From chasing tornadoes and tracking the tropics, to forecasting ice storms and other dangerous weather, Troy Bridges has covered it all! Troy is an award-winning meteorologist who always prepares you for the day ahead on the News 6 Morning News.

email