Florida fall, y’all: Enjoy the nice weather

ORLANDO, Fla. – Dry air across Central Florida is leading to lots of sunshine on your Monday.

Morning lows started off in the 40s and 50s but will reach the upper 70s for highs.

We will continue to see lots of sunshine on Tuesday, with a high of 82 in Orlando.

Expect highs in the low 80s on Wednesday and Thursday, with rain chances returning at 20% Wednesday and 30% on Thursday.

Pinpointing the tropics

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on subtropical storm Wanda, located about 960 miles west of the Azores.

Meanwhile, a broad area of low pressure located several hundred miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands is producing disorganized shower activity.

The system is moving into an area of less conducive upper-level winds and the chances of tropical cyclone developing are decreasing.

Hurricane season runs through November.