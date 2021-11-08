Chilly start yields to breezy but gorgeous day in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Expect a couple of gorgeous days across Central Florida.

High pressure will dominate the forecast, leading to lots of sunshine and no rain chances until the end of the week.

It will be breezy in the Orlando area on Monday however, with winds gusting at times near 20 mph. The high will be near 74 degrees. The average high in Orlando on this date is 80. The record high is 89, set in 1928.

Expect issues at the beaches for the next several days, with high rip currents and coastal flooding concerns.

Rain chances increase to 20% on Thursday and 40% on Friday.

Expect high temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s the rest of the workweek before yet another cold front drops temperatures over the weekend.

Orlando has a rain deficit of 5.25 inches this year.

Pinpointing the tropics

A non-tropical low pressure system with storm-force winds is located a couple of hundred miles southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina.

The system is forecast to move east-northeast during the next several days, and it could gradually lose its frontal characteristics by the middle of this week over the subtropical Atlantic Ocean.

Thereafter, the low could acquire some subtropical characteristics while it moves east or east-northeast over the open waters of the central Atlantic Ocean.

The National Hurricane Center said the system has a 20% chance of developing tropical characteristics over the next five days.

Hurricane season runs through the end of November.