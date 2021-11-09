56º

Enjoy this spectacular weather because big changes on the way

New front to drop temperatures in Orlando area by weekend

Troy Bridges, Meteorologist

ORLANDO, Fla. – Expect another beautiful day across Central Florida as high pressure continues to dominate the forecast.

There will be a few additional clouds Tuesday as a breeze off the ocean waters kicks up, but there’s no chance of rain. A new front approaches Florida in the coming days, however, boosting rain chances to 20-30% from Wednesday through Saturday.

Orlando on Tuesday will reach a high in the upper 70s. The normal high in Orlando for this time of year is 79. The record high is 91, set in 2015.

Highs will be near 80 degrees the rest of the workweek.

Saturday’s high will be in the mid-70s, and once the front passes by on Sunday, expect a high of 68 degrees.

Sunday and Monday will be dry and sunny, but morning lows will drop into the 40s and 50s.

Tracking the tropics

There is currently nothing to pinpoint in the tropics.

Hurricane season runs through November.

From chasing tornadoes and tracking the tropics, to forecasting ice storms and other dangerous weather, Troy Bridges has covered it all! Troy is an award-winning meteorologist who always prepares you for the day ahead on the News 6 Morning News.

