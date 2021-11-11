Another gray day across Central Florida. Here’s when coolest air of season arrives

ORLANDO, Fla. – Here we go again.

It was a dreary, misty day Wednesday in Central Florida, and Thursday will keep that theme going.

While the Orlando area will likely see less mist and more showers, most of the day will be gray.

Highs in the region will climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

A few more showers will be possible Friday, but most of us will stay dry. Highs again will be near 80 degrees in Orlando.

Our next cold front moves through Saturday, slightly increasing rain chances, but it will be nothing like our last system (last Friday) in terms of the rain.

Behind this system, however, will be the coolest air of the season, settling in by Sunday night. Highs Sunday will top out in the low 70s under sunny skies.

After the sun goes down Sunday, temperatures will fall quickly into the 40s and low 50s. The first 30s of the season will be possible north of Orlando on Monday morning.