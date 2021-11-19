On-and-off rain chances across Central Florida ahead of front moving in

ORLANDO, Fla. – Pinpointing increasing rain chances across Central Florida for the next couple of days.

Expect a 30% coverage of rain for Friday afternoon as well as Saturday. Rain chances will taper off to 20% for Sunday.

High temperatures will be in the mid 70s for Friday and Saturday and the upper 70s for Sunday and Monday before a drastic change in temperatures by Tuesday.

No rain chances will be in the forecast for Tuesday, Wednesday or for Thanksgiving Thursday. We will be dry for Thanksgiving.

High temperatures will only be in the low 60s Tuesday. That means most of the day on Tuesday we will be in the 50s after starting out in the 40s.

Wednesday expect a high of 68°.

For Thanksgiving Day, we will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds and a high of 73. If the forecast remains as it looks now we will have picture perfect weather on Thanksgiving Day.

Yesterday in Orlando, we had a high temperature of 80°. The record high for yesterday was 88° set a 1928.

Yesterday we saw .04 inches of rain. Now our deficit is at 4.98 inches since the first of the year.

The normal high is 78°. The record high for today is 88° set in 1930.