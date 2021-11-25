Near perfect weather projected for Central Florida for Thanksgiving

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The coldest air of the season pulled a quick retreat Wednesday.

It was 50 degrees to start the Wednesday morning in Central Florida.

The sunshine and easterly flow pushed the daytime high up to 75 degrees.

This was only two degrees below the normal high for this date.

Wednesday night, we have a mostly clear sky on the way and a low of 56 degrees for Orlando.

The low is near normal for the season.

For Thanksgiving expect a great weather day. Lots of sun, clouds, and nice temperatures. The daytime high in most areas will go right back to the mid-70s.

The wind will be from the east most of the day at 5-15 mph. No rain is expected outside of a coastal sprinkle.

For Friday expect more to the same early on. That would be a partly cloudy day with a high in the upper 70s. Another cold front arrives on Friday night.

This front will bring very little excitement. It will not produce storms or any low temperatures. It will knock the highs down a little.

For Saturday the high will be 70 with a low of 50 into Sunday morning...and on Sunday the high will be 71.