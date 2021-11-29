Chilly start, nice day; warmup on the way

ORLANDO, Fla. – We’re pinpointing yet another front moving across Central Florida.

This front is bringing cooler air and only a few showers ahead of it.

[TRENDING:Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Expect a dry Monday afternoon with lots of sunshine and a high of 68 degrees. The normal high in Orlando on this date is 76. The record high is 88, set in 1919.

Temperatures will warm to the low 70s on Tuesday and the mid-70s on Wednesday.

Rain chances stay out of the forecast through the weekend.

Orlando has a rain deficit of 4.76 inches this year.

Tuesday marks the last day of hurricane season, but we are not watching anything brewing in the tropics.