53º

Weather

Chilly start, nice day; warmup on the way

Slim rain chances all week in Central Florida

Troy Bridges, Meteorologist

Tags: Weather, Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We’re pinpointing yet another front moving across Central Florida.

This front is bringing cooler air and only a few showers ahead of it.

[TRENDING:Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Expect a dry Monday afternoon with lots of sunshine and a high of 68 degrees. The normal high in Orlando on this date is 76. The record high is 88, set in 1919.

Temperatures will warm to the low 70s on Tuesday and the mid-70s on Wednesday.

Rain chances stay out of the forecast through the weekend.

Orlando has a rain deficit of 4.76 inches this year.

Tuesday marks the last day of hurricane season, but we are not watching anything brewing in the tropics.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

From chasing tornadoes and tracking the tropics, to forecasting ice storms and other dangerous weather, Troy Bridges has covered it all! Troy is an award-winning meteorologist who always prepares you for the day ahead on the News 6 Morning News.

email