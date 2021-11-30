Brisk start, beautiful day, awesome week in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Some of the coldest air hit Central Florida early Tuesday, with many towns and cities starting in the 30s and 40s.

A nice warmup is on tap, however, with Orlando reaching a high of 73 degrees under sunny skies.

The record high in Orlando on this date is 86, set in 1978. The record low is 32, set in 1924.

The overnight low will be in the low 50s. Wednesday’s high will be in the mid-70s.

Expect high temperatures near 80 degrees from Thursday through Sunday, with no rain chances.

The last day of November also marks the last day of the hurricane season, and nothing is brewing in the tropics.