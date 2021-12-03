Starting with patchy fog in Central Florida, then nice and sunny

ORLANDO, Fla. – As we end the week and gear up to light the Christmas tree in downtown Orlando, we are in for spectacular weather.

After some patchy fog to start on Friday, expect a high temperature of 77 in Orlando, under mostly sunny skies. The average high in Orlando on this date is 76. The record high is 88, set in 1928.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Expect a high in the upper 70s on Saturday and Sunday.

Overnight lows will range from the mid-50s to the low 60s over the next few days.

Rain chances remain out of the forecast through next week.

Orlando’s rain deficit stands at 5 inches this year.

Highs in the 80s could return by the middle of next week.