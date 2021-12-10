Baby, it’s (too) warm outside. Central Florida temps soar into 80s

ORLANDO, Fla. – After yet another foggy start to the day, highs will top off in the low to mid-80s Friday in Central Florida.

Orlando is expected to reach a high of 82 degrees. The normal high is 75. The record high is 88, set in 1918.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Overnight lows will be in the mid-60s.

Saturday’s high will be even warmer, into the mid-80s. The record high in Orlando on Saturday is 90, set in 1919.

Sunday’s high will be 80, with a 20% chance of rain.

Highs will be in the upper 70s most of next week, with no cooldown in sight.