ORLANDO, Fla. – We are in for a warm week in Central Florida.

Expect highs Monday in the low 80s across Central Florida, with coastal showers possible.

In Orlando, we will warm to a high of 82 degrees, well above the average high of 74 for this time of year.

Overnight lows will be in the mid-60s.

Expect a slight chance of rain on Wednesday, with a high near 80 for the next couple of days.

We will warm into the mid-80s by the end of the week.