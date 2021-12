ORLANDO, Fla. – Patchy fog will burn off late Tuesday morning in Central Florida before we have a mild day.

Orlando will top off near 80 degrees, with a 30% chance of rain.

Overnight lows will be in the mid-60s.

Wednesday’s forecast will be very similar.

Expect highs in the mid-80s on Thursday and Friday.

Rain chances jump to 30-40% over the weekend.

Orlando has a rain deficit of 5.86 inches this year.