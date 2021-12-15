Showers could push inland in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Once again, we’ll see a chance for a few coastal showers in Central Florida.

Some showers will move inland in the form of a few heavier downpours and a couple of rumbles of thunder Wednesday afternoon.

High temperatures will be above the average, with Orlando reaching 80 degrees. The normal high for this time of year is 74. The record high is 86, set in 1919.

Overnight lows will be in the mid-60s.

Thursday is expected to be sunny, with a high in the low 80s.

Expect high temperatures in the mid-80s on Friday and the weekend.

Rain chances increase on Saturday and Sunday.

No major cooldown is in sight.