Skies clear in Central Florida, leading to highs in 80s

Orlando to reach highs in mid-80s over weekend

Troy Bridges, Meteorologist

Tags: Weather, Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Central Florida started Thursday with some fog and drizzle, but above-average temperatures will round out the day.

We will see a few light showers streaming in from the east Thursday morning before rain chances dwindle away.

Expect a high temperature of 82 degrees in Orlando. The average high in Orlando on this date is 74. The record high is 86, set in 1971.

Overnight lows will be in the mid-60s.

Friday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid-80s.

We will see a new boundary approach and bring increasing rain chances for Saturday and Sunday, with highs near 85 degrees.

Cooler temperatures are possible by the middle of next week.

Orlando’s rain deficit in 2021 stands at 5.68 inches.

About the Author:

From chasing tornadoes and tracking the tropics, to forecasting ice storms and other dangerous weather, Troy Bridges has covered it all! Troy is an award-winning meteorologist who always prepares you for the day ahead on the News 6 Morning News.

