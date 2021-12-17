Some like it hot. Central Florida to reach highs in mid-80s

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing patchy fog Friday morning across Central Florida before flirting with record high temperatures.

Expect temperatures in the Orlando area to warm into the mid 80s for the next several days. The average high temperature in Orlando on this date is 74. The record high is 87, set in 1922.

Overnight lows will be in the mid-60s.

Rain chances will increase to 30% on Saturday and 40% on Sunday, with highs in the mid-80s. The record highs for Saturday and Sunday, respectively, in Orlando are 90 and 88.

Expect rain chances off-and-on most of next week, with highs starting next week in the middle and upper 70s.