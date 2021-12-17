64º

Weather

Some like it hot. Central Florida to reach highs in mid-80s

Orlando to see highs in 70s next week

Troy Bridges, Meteorologist

Tags: Weather, Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing patchy fog Friday morning across Central Florida before flirting with record high temperatures.

Expect temperatures in the Orlando area to warm into the mid 80s for the next several days. The average high temperature in Orlando on this date is 74. The record high is 87, set in 1922.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Overnight lows will be in the mid-60s.

Rain chances will increase to 30% on Saturday and 40% on Sunday, with highs in the mid-80s. The record highs for Saturday and Sunday, respectively, in Orlando are 90 and 88.

Expect rain chances off-and-on most of next week, with highs starting next week in the middle and upper 70s.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

From chasing tornadoes and tracking the tropics, to forecasting ice storms and other dangerous weather, Troy Bridges has covered it all! Troy is an award-winning meteorologist who always prepares you for the day ahead on the News 6 Morning News.

email