Does it get any better than this? The warmth continues

Jonathan Kegges, Meteorologist

ORLANDO, Fla. – That is, of course, you like the chill that arrives from time-to-time. The sunshine that we had for Christmas will continue this holiday weekend. Highs climb back to around 80 degrees Sunday. It will turn even warmer by the middle of the week. Average high temperatures this time of the year are in the low 70s.

If your plans take you to the beach during this beautiful stretch of weather, be mindful of an elevated rip current risk along the East Coast beaches through the holiday weekend.

Highs get back to the low 80s Monday with middle 80s possible by the end of the week.

Rain chances will also be extremely limited over the next week or so.

