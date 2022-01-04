50º

Brisk start leads to mild day in Central Florida

Orlando to reach high near 72 degrees

Troy Bridges, Meteorologist

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing a cool start across Central Florida.

Expect temperatures early Tuesday in the 40s and 50s.

High temperatures will warm close to the average of 72 in Orlando.

The record high in Orlando on this date is 86, set in 1938. The normal low is 50. The record low is 28, set in 1918.

We can expect dry conditions until Thursday, when rain chances pop to 20%. The chance of rain jumps to 30% on Friday.

Highs will be in the mid-70s through Saturday, with overnight lows in the mid- to upper 50s.

From chasing tornadoes and tracking the tropics, to forecasting ice storms and other dangerous weather, Troy Bridges has covered it all! Troy is an award-winning meteorologist who always prepares you for the day ahead on the News 6 Morning News.

