Brisk start leads to mild day in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing a cool start across Central Florida.

Expect temperatures early Tuesday in the 40s and 50s.

High temperatures will warm close to the average of 72 in Orlando.

The record high in Orlando on this date is 86, set in 1938. The normal low is 50. The record low is 28, set in 1918.

We can expect dry conditions until Thursday, when rain chances pop to 20%. The chance of rain jumps to 30% on Friday.

Highs will be in the mid-70s through Saturday, with overnight lows in the mid- to upper 50s.