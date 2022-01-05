60º

Cool start gives way to very nice day in Central Florida

Temperatures warm up in Orlando for the weekend

Troy Bridges, Meteorologist

ORLANDO, Fla. – Wednesday started off with patchy fog across Central Florida.

Some visibility will be low in northern zones, with most of the fog clearing by 10 a.m.

After that, expect high temperatures above the average.

We will warm to a high of 76 degrees in Orlando on Wednesday and Thursday. By Friday, expect a high in the low 70s.

We will stay dry until Sunday, when rain chances pop at 20%.

For both weekend days, temperatures will be in the upper 70s to low 80s.

The average high in Orlando for this time of year is 72. The record high on this date in Orlando is 84, set in 1947.

About the Author:

From chasing tornadoes and tracking the tropics, to forecasting ice storms and other dangerous weather, Troy Bridges has covered it all! Troy is an award-winning meteorologist who always prepares you for the day ahead on the News 6 Morning News.

