More of the same: Coolish start gives way to mild day in Central Florida

Orlando to reach high of 80 on Sunday

Troy Bridges, Meteorologist

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing a cool start across Central Florida, with many areas in the 40s and 50s, but temperatures will rebound later in the day.

Expect highs in the mid-70s in the Orlando area for the next couple of days. High temperatures will warm to 80 degrees on Sunday.

The average high in Orlando on this date is 72. The record high is 88, set in 1921.

A few light showers are possible along another boundary early Friday.

Expect slight rain chances on Sunday.

A cold front is expected to drop highs into the 60s and 70s next week.

