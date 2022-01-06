More of the same: Coolish start gives way to mild day in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing a cool start across Central Florida, with many areas in the 40s and 50s, but temperatures will rebound later in the day.

Expect highs in the mid-70s in the Orlando area for the next couple of days. High temperatures will warm to 80 degrees on Sunday.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The average high in Orlando on this date is 72. The record high is 88, set in 1921.

A few light showers are possible along another boundary early Friday.

Expect slight rain chances on Sunday.

A cold front is expected to drop highs into the 60s and 70s next week.