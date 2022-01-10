Front to bring rain, much cooler temperatures to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – A front will bring some big changes to Central Florida’s weather.

Expect rain chances to increase to 60% through Monday afternoon, with the high in Orlando topping off near 80 degrees. The average high in Orlando on this date is 72. The record high is 86, set in 1972.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Behind the front, Tuesday’s high will be 68, under partly cloudy skies.

We will see temperatures in the low 70s on Wednesday.

After Monday’s rain, there’s no chance of wet weather in Central Florida for the rest of the week.