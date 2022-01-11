53º

Hello, Florida winter. Welcome back

Orlando area to reach highs near 70 all week

Troy Bridges, Meteorologist

ORLANDO, Fla. – What a difference a day makes.

Now that a front has cleared Central Florida, we are starting off Tuesday chilly, with many areas in the 40s and 50s.

Expect a high of 68 degrees in Orlando after warming to near 80 the previous day.

We will stay dry through Wednesday, with a high of 72 by Wednesday. Our average high in Orlando on this date is 71.

Expect slight rain chances on Thursday, with highs staying in the 70s through Saturday. By Sunday, high temperatures will be back down to the upper 60s.

We officially saw no rain at the airport on Monday, putting Orlando’s deficit is 0.74 inches since the first of the year.

About the Author:

From chasing tornadoes and tracking the tropics, to forecasting ice storms and other dangerous weather, Troy Bridges has covered it all! Troy is an award-winning meteorologist who always prepares you for the day ahead on the News 6 Morning News.

