ORLANDO, Fla. – It was a chilly start across Central Florida on Wednesday.

Expect a high temperature in the low 70s in the Orlando area for the next couple of days. The average high on this date in Orlando 71.

Expect a slight chance for rain at 20% on Thursday.

Rain chances increase to 40% on Sunday, with highs is the upper 60s

We saw no rain on Tuesday, putting Orlando’s rain deficit at 0.82 inches this year.