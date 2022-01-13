Sprinkles to start, then a pretty nice day in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing a few showers moving in from the Gulf of Mexico.

Most of the sprinkles will be over with by late Thursday morning.

Expect highs in the low 70s across the region, with Orlando topping off at 72 degrees. The average high on this date in Orlando is 71.

High temperatures will be near 70 through the weekend in the Orlando area.

A new front brings a 40% chance of rain on Sunday.

Behind the front, we will have high temperatures in the mid-60s on Dr. Martin Luther King Junior Day and on Tuesday. Overnight lows will dip into the low 40s.