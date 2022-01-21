57º

Weather

Up and down: Front to bring more cold weather to Central Florida

Orlando to reach high of 76 on Friday

Troy Bridges, Meteorologist

Tags: Weather

ORLANDO, Fla. – A front will bring some showers to Central Florida on Friday before temperatures take a dive.

Orlando will reach a high of 76 under mostly cloudy skies. The average high in Orlando on this date is 72. The record high is 87, set in 1922.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Overnight lows will be in the 50s.

Cooler air will move in Saturday, with many areas only reaching the 50s by the afternoon and a 30% chance of rain.

Sunday will be partly cloudy, with highs in the low 60s.

Lows will dip into the low 40s, with some areas in the 30s early Monday.

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

From chasing tornadoes and tracking the tropics, to forecasting ice storms and other dangerous weather, Troy Bridges has covered it all! Troy is an award-winning meteorologist who always prepares you for the day ahead on the News 6 Morning News.

email