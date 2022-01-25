LIVE RADAR: Cold rain falls on Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Who turned off the Florida weather?

It will be a cold, damp day Tuesday in the Orlando area as Central Florida plods through a week of non-70-degree temperatures and an even colder weekend on tap.

Rain chances stand at 70% Tuesday, with a high struggling to reach 60 degrees. The normal high temperature in Orlando on this date is 72. The record high is 86, set in 1920. The average low is 50 degrees. The record low is 33, set in 1908.

Overnight lows will be in the 50s.

We will have high temperatures in the 60s on Wednesday, with a 40% chance of rain.

Thursday’s high will be in the mid- to upper 60s.

By Friday, a new front brings a 40% chance of rain and a cooldown for the weekend.

We will only warm into the upper 50s by Saturday under clear skies.