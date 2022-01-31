Weather rebound: Nice day on tap after very brisk start in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are starting off with cold air once again in the Orlando area.

After frost advisories and freeze warnings Monday across parts of Central Florida, with temperatures dipping to the freezing point in some spots, we can expect a warmup!

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Orlando will reach a high near 70 on Monday and Tuesday under mostly sunny skies.

We will be in the mid-70s by the middle of the week and near 80 for the end of the week.

Expect rain chances to be minimal on Friday and Saturday at 20%.

Sunday’s high in Orlando was 59. The average high in Orlando on this date is 73. The record low is 24, set in 1966. The normal low for today is 50.