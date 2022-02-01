BIG warmup on the way to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – After a cool start, Central Florida will see a beautiful Tuesday, with lots of sunshine and a high in the mid-70s.

Expect a high of 75 in Orlando, under mostly sunny skies. The normal high for Orlando on this date is 73. The record high is 87, set in 1985.

Overnight lows will be in the mid-50s.

Temperatures will reach the upper 70s on Wednesday. Lows will be in the mid- to upper 50s.

And the high will be in the low 80s on Thursday and Friday.

There’s no rain in the forecast until Friday -- at 20% through Monday.

Weekend highs dip to the low 70s.

As of now, expect highs in the low 70s Saturday and Sunday.