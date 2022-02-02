55º

Welcome back, Florida! 70s, 80s on tap in Orlando area

Orlando highs dip back to low 70s over weekend

Troy Bridges, Meteorologist

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing a warmup across all of Central Florida.

Expect a high in Orlando in the upper 70s on Wednesday. The average high in Orlando on this date is 73. The record high is 87, set in 1985.

Overnight lows will be in the mid-50s.

We will warm into the low to mid-80s on Thursday and Friday.

Expect slight rain chances at 20% for Friday through Sunday.

We will be cooler by the weekend, with a high of 73 on Saturday and a high of 74 on Sunday behind a weak front.

From chasing tornadoes and tracking the tropics, to forecasting ice storms and other dangerous weather, Troy Bridges has covered it all! Troy is an award-winning meteorologist who always prepares you for the day ahead on the News 6 Morning News.

