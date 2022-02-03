So this is what the 80s feel like. Warm weather returns to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing changes as we head into the weekend.

Before that, though, expect a big warmup.

Orlando will reach a high near 82 on Thursday and 84 on Friday, when rain chances jump into the forecast at 20%.

A weak front will drop highs into the low 70s over the weekend, and there’s a 30% chance of rain on Saturday.

By the middle of next week, we will have high temperatures only reaching the 60s.

The average high in Orlando for this time of year is 73 degrees. The record high on this date is 86, set an 1894.