Rain, cooler temperatures on the way to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – After a decent Monday afternoon weather-wise in Central Florida, more changes are on the way.

Clouds return late Monday as a cold front creeps closer to the Orlando area, with a few showers possible overnight, most likely after 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Lows will dip into the 40s and 50s across the region.

Be sure to dress warmly and grab your rain gear on Tuesday as light to moderate widespread rain will be around for a good part of the day.

Areas north of Orlando will see highs in the low to mid-50s. Orlando and cities to the south will spend the majority of the day in the 50s, with highs briefly reaching the low 60s. In addition, a chilly north wind will blow steadily around 10 mph.

The rain slows down Tuesday night but could linger for a few hours before clearing Wednesday.

Highs will stay in the low to mid-60s on Wednesday, with a little more sunshine by the afternoon.

Thursday through Saturday looks to be mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s.