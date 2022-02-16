Warm with a few sprinkles across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Well hello, sunshine!

Warmer weather is in the Central Florida forecast, with Orlando expected to reach a high of 78 degrees on Wednesday.

Will see a couple of coastal showers possible, with an east breeze.

Temperatures climb even higher over the next couple of days, reaching the mid-80s.

Expect a 30% chance of rain on Friday before cooler temperatures and mostly dry conditions over the weekend.

We will have a high temperature of 73 degrees on Saturday and 79 degrees on Sunday.