Turn it up! Temperatures to soar into mid-80s in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing a warmer day across Central Florida.

Expect highs in the mid-80s on Thursday and near record highs in the upper 80s on Friday.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The normal high in Orlando on this date is 75. The record high is 88, set in 1944.

We will see a minimal chance of rain at 10% on Thursday and 20% on Friday ahead of a front.

Behind the front, we were cool to a high of 75 on Saturday before reaching 79 on Sunday.

Expect a 20% chance for the first part of Saturday, with dry conditions for the rest of the weekend.

We will warm back into the 80s next week.