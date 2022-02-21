Warming up! Highs to hit near 90 in Central Florida this week

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing a very warm week across Central Florida with no rain chances anytime soon.

Expect a high temperature in the low 80s today before the mid 80s by the middle of the week.

Temperatures will be approaching the upper 80s near 90 for the end of the week.

There are no rain chances in sight, not even for the end of the week or the weekend.

Expect temperatures to be in the low and mid 80s for Saturday and for Sunday after starting out in the 60s.

The high temperature for yesterday in Orlando was 79. The record high for yesterday was 89 set in 1988.

The normal high in Orlando is 76. We saw no rain yesterday. Now our deficit is 2.36 inches since the first of the year. The record high temperature for today is 88 set in 1929.