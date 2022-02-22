Hot several days in store for Central Florida

The sun rises over Lake Eola in Orlando.

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing a hot several days in store as high pressure continues to dominate the forecast.

Expect a high temperature of 85 degrees in Orlando today. We will warm to 87 degrees on Wednesday. Temperatures will remain in the upper 80s near 90 degrees for Thursday and for Friday.

Expect high temperatures in the mid-80s both Saturday and Sunday.

We will see no rain chances whatsoever until Monday of next week. By Monday will only have a 20% coverage of rain.

With no rain in sight and temperatures climbing near 90 degrees we can expect a high fire danger and a high pollen count.

We had a high temperature of 83 degrees yesterday in Orlando. The record high for yesterday was 88 degrees set in 1929.

We saw no rain yesterday. Now our deficit is 2.43 inches since the first of the year.

The normal high for Orlando is 76 degrees. The record high for today is 88 degrees set in 1962.